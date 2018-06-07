Jordan withdraws tax bill after angry protests

New premier Omar Al-Razzaz, appointed by King Abdullah II after his predecessor quit over the protests on Monday, announced after talks with legislators that an "agreement had been struck" to withdraw the bill.

He said the legislation would be sent back by parliament to the government once a new cabinet is formed, with that process expected to take several days.

Razzaz was ordered by the king to carry out a "comprehensive review" of the tax proposals after the country was rattled by days of protests.

"As unions, we've done our duty," said the head of Jordan's trade unions council, Ali al-Abous, after a meeting with Razzaz.

"The meeting was very positive and we felt a change in attitude," he said.

"(Razzaz) promised us... that there won't be anymore decisions that fall on us like parachutes."