‘Daesh’ attacks kill 17 pro-regime fighters in south Syria

  • Thursday 07, June 2018 in 9:44 PM
  • Destruction caused by ‘Daesh’ attack – Archived
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Daesh group militants on Thursday killed at least 17 pro-regime fighters including six soldiers in surprise attacks in southern Syria, a monitor said.
Nine militans also lost their lives in the assaults in the desert of the southern province of Sweida, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.
 
They were the first attacks of their kind in the area, where no ‘Daesh’ presence had been noted in more than a year, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
 
The 17 pro-regime combatants killed also included nine Iranians and fighters belonging to pro-Iran militias, as well as two unidentified fighters, he said.
 
‘Daesh’ has ramped up its attacks against pro-regime forces since its fighters last month left their last stronghold near Damascus under an evacuation deal with the regime.
 
The new toll brings to 179 the number of pro-regime troops killed in more than two weeks in militants attacks across the country since May 22. At least 89 militants were killed during that same period.