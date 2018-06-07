‘Daesh’ attacks kill 17 pro-regime fighters in south Syria

Nine militans also lost their lives in the assaults in the desert of the southern province of Sweida, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

They were the first attacks of their kind in the area, where no ‘Daesh’ presence had been noted in more than a year, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The 17 pro-regime combatants killed also included nine Iranians and fighters belonging to pro-Iran militias, as well as two unidentified fighters, he said.

‘Daesh’ has ramped up its attacks against pro-regime forces since its fighters last month left their last stronghold near Damascus under an evacuation deal with the regime.

The new toll brings to 179 the number of pro-regime troops killed in more than two weeks in militants attacks across the country since May 22. At least 89 militants were killed during that same period.