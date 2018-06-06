Israeli occupation soldier kills Palestinian rock-thrower, army says

The army said more than 10 Palestinians were throwing rocks at soldiers during a "detention operation" in the village of Nabi Saleh, north-west of Ramallah.

"One of the Palestinians flanked the troops and hurled the rock, striking a soldier's head," the army said, adding that the soldier who was hit by the rock then shot at the Palestinian.

The Palestinian died at the scene after receiving medical treatment from army medics, the military added.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been killed.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation army are common in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.