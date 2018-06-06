Arab Coalition fighter jets destroy Houthi positions in Yemen

The strikes and artillery shelling also targeted Houthi vehicles and reinforcements in several sites near the city of Zubaid, crippling Houthi military capabilities and leading to heavy losses in their ranks.

Timed with the advancement of the joint Yemeni Resistance forces in the Red Sea Coast, the Coalition strikes also targeted Houthi positions in the outskirts of Al Hodeidah.

According to Yemeni sources, the hospitals of Al Hodeidah received dozens of bodies of Houthi rebel fighters killed, in addition to those injured in the battles with the joint Yemeni Resistance forces in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni National Resistance continued recruiting volunteers from the different districts of the Red Sea Coast to boost the sweeping advancement, and subsequent liberation of the strategic city and port of Al Hodeidah.

The Houthi militias are currently suffering heavy losses, following the advancement of the Yemeni National Resistance forces towards Al Hodeidah to drive them out and to put an end to the coup scheme, perpetrated by the Iran-aligned militias.