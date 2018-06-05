Saudi Arabia says Qataris welcome to perform Umrah

The Ministry has responded to the negative attitude of Qatari authorities regarding whether Qatari citizens and residents where allowed to perform Hajj and Umrah rituals, saying it welcomes Qataris who have completed registering their legal information upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry said, "Upon the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defence, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has harnessed all its capabilities and resources to serve the needs of Umrah performers during their stay in the Kingdom."

Qatari expatriates can register their data on the Ministry's website at https://eservices.haj.gov.sa/eservices3, and complete the electronic procedures through authorised Saudi Umrah companies, the Ministry added.

The Ministry said that Qatari citizens and residents can travel by air through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah via all airlines, except Qatar Airways, throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.