Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the official spokesman of the Coalition Forces Command Coalition for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki as saying that the missile, which was heading towards the city of Yanbu, was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas.

Al-Malki added that the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces succeeded in intercepting and destroying the missile without causing any injuries.

He further stated that this hostile action by the Houthis demonstrates Iran's continuing support of the militias by providing them with military capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance and in violation of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231.