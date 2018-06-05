Arab Coalition targets Houthi locations, killing 140 Houthis in two days

Tens of members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia were killed in air raids carried out by the Arab Coalition fighter jets and in clashes with the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces in the Red Sea Coast, bringing to more than 140 the death toll of the militiamen in the past two days. The qualitative and devastating air strikes have confused the militias' ranks and weakened their military capabilities amid the accelerated field progress of Yemeni Resistance forces towards Hodeidah Airport and its strategic port.

During the past two days, the joint Yemeni Resistance Forces have captured tens of elements of the Houthi militias and destroyed their defenses and fortifications in the Red Sea Coast.

The latest capturing of members of the Houthi militia followed the large field advance of the joint Yemeni Resistance forces in Al Duraihami and Al Hussainynia districts where the Houthis sent their elements to defend their collapsing battlefronts.

The militias are retreating on various battlefronts as a result of the rapid advance of pro-government forces towards Hodeidah to clear it from the coup perpetrators and abort their schemes in Yemen