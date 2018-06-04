Yemeni Resistance Forces block infiltration attempt by Houthi militias in Hodeidah

Dozens of Houthis were killed and others wounded following the failed infiltration - a desperate attempt to lift the weakened morale amid their ranks. Houthi gunmen suffered heavy losses in equipment and lives, while Yemeni Resistance forces continued on their mission to comb the area and clear pockets of rebel resistance.

Arab Coalition fighters also targeted Houthi army positions destroying their military capabilities in the outskirts of Hodeidah's Hayes and Bajil districts, amid a large collapse in the militias' ranks.

A source from the Yemeni Resistance confirmed the killing of dozens of Houthi militiamen, including field commanders, in the air bombing which targeted rebel concentration and weapon storages east of Al-Maghras, in addition to military vehicles near the Security Department of Al Tahita District.