Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces comb plantations in Al Hodeidah

The Yemeni forces managed as well to remove hundreds of mines and military booby traps involving explosives planted by the rebels in the same regions.

In the meantime, the Arab Coalition Forces raided Houthi militias’ concentrations in Al Tahita, eastern Al Faza, and Al Mashra’i areas on the Red Sea Coast, killing 23 rebels who are now reportedly suffering mounting losses amid intensive advances by the resistance forces that resulted in detaining and injuring a large number of the coup perpetrators.

The resistance forces regained large caches of weaponry and military equipment that had been seized by the rebels following their coup against the legitimate government of Yemen.

According to resistance sources, the rebels are intentionally stationed inside plantations as well as civil and heavily populated areas that they turned into depots for their arms in order to rein in the advances of the Yemeni national forces, capitalising on their latter's commitment to the moral prohibition against targeting civilians.

The Yemeni Resistance forces are continuing to secure tourist facilities located at the entry points to Al Hodeidah City in the build up for the liberation of the strategic city and its port.