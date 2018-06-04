AL requests Argentine to cancel football match with Israeli occupation in Al Quds

  • Monday 04, June 2018 in 12:31 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Arab League has urged Argentina to cancel its national team’s match with Israeli occupation next week, citing Israel's violation of Palestinian people's human rights and contravention of all relevant international conventions.
Holding the match, the Arab League said in a statement, sends a dangerous message to the Israeli occupation government that the world is ignoring its gross violations of human rights.
 
The proposed match is aimed at misleading the Argentine public opinion into believing that Al Quds is the unified capital of the Jewish state, said the statement, condemning the Argentine Football Association's approach to politicise football and ignore all international sports conventions that keep politics away from football.
 
The match was supposed to be held in Haifa before a decision has been made to run it in East Al Quds in defiance of FIFA rules and regulations which prohibit any country from playing on any nation's territory without the express permission of both parties.