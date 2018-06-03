Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Al Quds

Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Football Association, has long demanded sanctions against Israeli occupation, which has six league teams based in Israeli occupation settlements in the occupied West Bank.

At a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, he told journalists he had written to Argentina's government asking that Messi not take part in the June 9 friendly.

"This match has become a political tool," Rajoub said in Arabic.

"The Israeli occupation government is trying to give it political significance by insisting it be held in Al Quds."

Palestinians are outraged at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last December to recognise Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital, breaking with decades of policy, and move his country's embassy there.

The embassy opened on May 14, fanning Palestinian anger and intensifying protests on the Gaza border, with at least 61 Gazans killed in clashes with Israeli occupation forces that day.

"Messi is a symbol of peace and love," Rajoub said.

"We ask him not to participate in laundering the crimes of the occupation."

Messi, he added, "has tens of millions of fans in the Arab and Muslim countries... we ask everyone to burn their shirts which bear his name and posters (with his image)."

Contacted by AFP, Israel's sports ministry had no immediate response and the Israel Football Association spokesperson could not be reached.

The Palestinian association says Israel occupation is in breach of FIFA statutes which state that a member country's teams cannot play matches on the territory of another association without permission.

The Israeli occupation-Argentina game is to take place at the Teddy Stadium in Al Quds which has a capacity of 31,733 seats.

Tickets sold out within 20 minutes of going on sale last month.