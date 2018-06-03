Arab Coalition's fighter jets target Houthi locations, killing 30 militias

The Coalition fighter jets bombing resulted in the destruction of Al Houthis’ military reinforcements and equipment and the killing of a number of militias amid large collapse and the fleeing of their elements from the battlefronts to the mountains.

Thirty members of the Houthi militia were killed in air raids of the Arab Coalition fighter jets and in clashes with the Yemeni Resistance Forces in the Red Sea Coast, bringing the death toll of the militias in the past 24 hours to more than 100. The qualitative and devastating air strikes have confused militias' ranks and weakened their military capabilities amid the accelerated field progress of Yemeni Resistance forces towards Hodeidah Airport and its strategic harbour.

The joint Yemeni Resistance Forces have captured a number of Houthi militias and destroyed their defences and fortifications in the Red Sea Coast, while a number of medium and heavy weapons were found after their fleeing from the battlefields.

The Houthi militias have been carrying out large-scale kidnappings in Rima and other parts of Hodeidah on charges of pro-Yemeni Resistance and fear of a popular uprising against them after the field progress of the Yemeni forces and their access to the outskirts of the Hodeidah.

The militias are retreating on various battlefronts in conjunction with the advance of forces towards Hodeidah to clear it from the coup perpetrators and defeat their schemes in Yemen.