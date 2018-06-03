Coalition's Fighters and artillery target Houthi sites in Al Mashrai, Al Madman and north of Hayes

Following assaults by Coalition fighters and artillery, Houthi militia lines collapsed, with their forces fleeing the front, leaving behind them their belongings, their weapons and the bodies of those who have been killed.

Seventy members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia were killed in clashes with the Arab Coalition fighters and Yemeni resistance forces in the Red Coast, a painful blow which has weakened Houthi ranks, degrading their military capabilities, as Yemeni resistance forces accelerate their progress towards Hodeidah Airport and its strategic harbour.

The joint Yemeni resistance forces captured 21 Houthi militiamen, destroying their positions on the Red Sea coast. A number of the Houthis’ medium and heavy weapons were seized in sweeps of areas adjacent to Hodeidah.

On the outskirts of Hodeidah, the Arab Coalition fighters continue to press the Houthi militias, many of whom have fled to the mountains leaving behind their belongings.

As the Coalition forces continue to advance towards Hodeidah, bringing more areas under the control of the legitimate Yemeni government, the Houthi militias have been forced to make significant retreats in a number of areas.