OIC condemns Israeli occupation's approval on building 2070 new settlement units

The OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen affirmed that the Israeli settlement policy is a challenge to the will of the international community and relevant international resolutions, calling on the concerned international parties to assume their responsibilities in enforcing the resolutions of international legitimacy and to hold the occupying forces accountable for their aggression and continuous violations of the rights of the Palestinian people.