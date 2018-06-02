Saudi Security man killed following a criminal act in Taif

The perpetrator tried to escape from security officials using a traffic patrol vehicle. He was arrested after sustaining an injury, resulting in him being taken to hospital for treatment, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Abdul Aziz Sa’ud Sa’ad Al-Musabi Al-Maliki was a repeat offender with a long criminal record, the statement said.

Two security men, one from the Ministry of National Guard, are in a stable condition in hospital. The security authorities are continuing their investigations to find out all the details and those involved.