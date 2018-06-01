Yemeni Resistance advancing in Al Madman area, Tahita, killing 10 Houthis south of Hodeidah

In addition, 10 rebels were killed in new clashes with the Yemeni Forces east of Al Faza area, south of Hodeidah, following a failed infiltration attempt by the coup perpetrators on the coastline. The Yemeni forces are continuing their advances toward the city and port of Al Hodeidah amid fierce clashes that inflicted heavy damage in lives and material on the rebels who are fleeing the battle scenes en masse following an all-out siege imposed on their defence lines by the national army who has succeeded over the past hours to detain scores of Houthis. According to field sources, the militias are losing their grip over several fronts amid intense advances, now being made by the national forces toward Al Hodeidah with the ultimate goal of foiling the Iranian coup scheme in Yemen.