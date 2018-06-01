EU slams Israeli occupation decision to demolish West Bank Bedouin village

A statement from the EU denounced the intended destruction of the Khan Al-Ahmar village which comes at the same time as the construction of more Israeli settlements on occupied land.

"Building new settlements for Israelis while demolishing Palestinian homes in the same area will only further entrench a one-state reality of unequal rights, perpetual occupation and conflict," the statement said.

The EU referenced a decision made Wednesday to build nearly 2,000 settlement units in the West Bank, while demolishing Khan Al-Ahmar, "the main land reserve of a viable and contiguous Palestinian state".

Israeli occupation says the village in Area C, which has 180 inhabitants and is located near several Israeli occupation settlements east of Jerusalem, was built without a permit.