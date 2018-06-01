U.S. designates Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham

In January 2017, al-Nusrah Front launched the creation of HTS as a vehicle to advance its position in the Syrian uprising and to further its own goals as an al-Qa’ida affiliate. Since January 2017, the group has continued to operate through HTS in pursuit of these objectives, according to a statement issued by the Department of State today.

The Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, noted that "today’s designation serves notice that the United States is not fooled by this al-Qa’ida affiliate’s attempt to rebrand itself. Whatever name Nusrah chooses, we will continue to deny it the resources it seeks to further its violent cause."

Today’s actions notify the US public and the international community that HTS is an alias of al-Nusrah Front. Terrorism designations expose and isolate organisations and individuals, and deny them access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of U.S. agencies and other governments.