U.N. Security Council set to vote on protecting Palestinians

Kuwait presented the draft two weeks ago, initially calling for an international protection mission for the Palestinians as protests turned violent on the Israeli occupation-Gaza border.

The final version however urges "the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection" of Palestinian civilians and requests that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres present a report on a possible "international protection mechanism."

Kuwait's U.N. ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi told reporters that the vote is scheduled for 6:00 pm (2200 GMT). Kuwait represents Arab countries at the council.

At a Security Council meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley signaled that Washington would oppose the proposals for Palestinian protection.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation fire in the unrest since the end of March. No Israeli occupiers have been killed.

Diplomats have said the Palestinians may turn to the U.N. General Assembly if the draft resolution on protection is vetoed by the United States.