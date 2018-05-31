U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria's Manbij

"We don't have any agreements yet with the government of Turkey," department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement in Washington.

"We're continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria and other issues of mutual concern," she said, adding that American and Turkish officials had met in Ankara last week for talks on the issue.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday Ankara and Washington had reached a technical agreement on the withdrawal plan, a move Turkey has long sought from the United States.

The report comes as differences over Syria policy and Washington's decision in December to move its embassy in Israeli occupation to Al Quds have strained ties between the NATO allies.

Turkey is outraged by U.S. support for the YPG militia, considering them a terrorist organisation. Ankara has threatened to push its offensive in northern Syria's Afrin region further east to Manbij.

Under the terms of the plan to be finalised during a visit by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Washington on June 4, the YPG will withdraw from Manbij 30 days after the deal is signed, Anadolu said, quoting sources who attended meetings at which the decisions were made.

Turkish and U.S. military forces will start joint supervision in Manbij 45 days after the agreement is signed and a local administration will be formed 60 days after June 4, Anadolu said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cavusoglu told broadcaster AHaber that a timetable for the Manbij plans could be set during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, and that it could be implemented before the end of the summer.

Cavusoglu was also quoted by media on his return flight from Germany saying that, if finalised, the plan for Manbij could be applied throughout northern Syria.

However, a local Manbij official later told Reuters that Cavusoglu's assertions that U.S. and Turkish forces would temporarily control the region were "premature" and lacked credibility.