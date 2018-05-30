Jet Fighters Launch Intensive Air strikes on Houthi Militias in Sana'a and Taiz

Local sources have confirmed in a statement to the September Net Website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense that coalition fighters launched an air strike on a Militias gathering at Al-Ghethy area, south of the capital Sanaa, and three raids on Garban Region in Sinhan Directorate, southeast of Sanaa.

In the same context, the Arab coalition jet fighters launched several air raids on Tuesday against positions and gatherings of coup Militias in the front of Magbana, west of Taiz.

Field sources have affirmed to the website that the coalition jet fighters launched an air strike against Houthi Militias in Jabal Al-Awaid, resulted in the destruction of two machine guns 14.5 and 12.7, as they also targeted in another raid Militia positions in Tuba Asila, killing a number of their members and injuring others.

The air support carried out by coalition jet fighters comes as the Yemeni army forces are engaged in violent confrontations against the coup Militias concentrated in areas of Tuba Asila, Albarkneh, Mdabi and neighboring areas.