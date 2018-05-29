U.N. chief welcomes 'significant' Libya accord on elections

Four powerful players in Libya, including U.N.-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and military leader Khalifa Haftar, agreed during a meeting in Paris to work toward holding parliamentary and presidential elections by December 10.

"The declaration is a significant and welcome step forward in Libya's political transition," said a U.N. statement released hours after the meeting was held.

Also present were Aguila Saleh Issa, the parliament speaker based in the eastern city of Tobruk, and Khalid al-Mishri, head of the High Council of State in Tripoli.

"The meeting recognised the importance of developing a constitutional basis for elections," said the U.N. statement, adding that the four leaders had agreed to work with the United Nations on a proposal and timeline to adopt a constitution.

The Libyan players "committed to work constructively with the United Nations to realise parliamentary and presidential elections in a secure environment by 10 December 2018 at the latest and to respect the results of the election."

A U.N. conference will be held to follow up on the Paris meeting, the statement said, without specifying a date.