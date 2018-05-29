Israeli occupation intercepts protest boat trying to break Gaza blockade

Organisers had said the vessel was carrying wounded Gazans seeking treatment.

The boat was initially accompanied by a group of smaller vessels as it departed from the fishermen’s port in Gaza City.

“Israeli occupation forces surrounded it and intercepted it,” Salah Abdul Atti, one of the organisers, told AFP.

Communications had been lost with the boat for more than 30 minutes, he added.

A Gaza advocacy website said that only one vessel, a fishing boat called Al-Hurriyah (Liberty), would attempt to sail from Gaza to an undisclosed destination. The vessel was said to carry Palestinians who were either injured and seeking treatment or wanted to study abroad.

“Protest organisers have warned potential passengers it is likely the Al-Hurriyah will be attacked by the Israeli occupation navy and they could be arrested as well. Still, [wheelchair bound Abdul Menim] Aabed and others are lining up to register for this first attempted voyage or for others that will follow,” the website said.

The attempt to break the blockade was timed to mark eight years since the Mavi Marmara, a boat owned by a Turkish group, sought to break the blockade and was boarded by Israeli occupation troops. Nine Turkish citizens were killed in the ensuing melee between IDF soldiers and armed protesters.