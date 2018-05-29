KSA’s Haramain train to start service in September

Saudi English language daily 'Arab News' quoted the minister as saying the high-speed electric train is designed to travel at speeds of more than 300 kilometers per hour and is considered the fastest in the Middle East.

The railway will be able to carry 60 million passengers a year by the time it is fully operational at the beginning of 2019, Al-Amoudi said.

The 450-kilometer main line will travel through King Abdullah Economic City, with a short branch line to the new King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.