Saudi Arabia denies what the French president said about the detention of Saad Al Hariri

The source said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was and still supports the stability and security of Lebanon and Prime Minister Al-Hariri with all means, adding that all evidences have confirmed that who draws Lebanon and the region to instability is Iran and its tools, such as Hezbollah terrorist militia involved in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Al-Hariri and killing two French citizens in Lebanon, in addition to Iran's providing terrorist militias including Al-Houthi militias with weapons and ballistic missiles being used against Saudi cities.

The official source concluded the statement that the Kingdom is looking forward to working with French President Macron to confront the forces of chaos and destruction in the region being led by Iran and its tools.