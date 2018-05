At a press conference on Monday Colonel Turki Al Malki said that the army is only 20 km away from the city after recapturing the villages along the Red Sea Coast from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Al Malki added that the recent US sanctions imposed on a number of Iranian individuals and organisations as well as the terrorist Al Houthi militia, is yet more evidence that Iran is a terror-sponsor state.