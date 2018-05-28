Palestinian killed in Israeli occupation strike in north Gaza: ministry

It named the dead man as Mohammed al-Rudeia, 30, and said another man was wounded.

An army spokeswoman told AFP that two Palestinian men tried to breach the border fence "with the intention of carrying out an attack".

It said the pair were captured but other Palestinians on the Gaza side fired at Israeli occupation soldiers, without causing injuries.

"In response we attacked with a tank a nearby lookout post," she said.

Eyewitnesses said the tank strike targeted an observation point belonging to an armed group.

A statement said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, hailed Rudeia as a "fighter", an accolade usually only given to its own members.