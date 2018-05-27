Four Russian military personnel killed in Syria fight

The fight erupted in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, after several rebel groups attacked an artillery battery of the Syrian government forces, the ministry added in a statement, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"Two Russian military advisers, who controlled fire of the Syrian battery, died at the scene,” the ministry said.

Five others were injured and taken to a Russian military hospital. Two of them died later of their injuries.

Syrian and Russian forces participated in the fight, which took place in the “dark time,” the ministry said, without giving a specific date.

It added that 43 rebels were killed in the battle.

Russia is the main military backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's multi-sided civil war.

The intervention has tilted the war in favour of al-Assad’s forces, who have in recent months made territorial gains against rebels and militants including Daesh.