OFID provides US$1 million emergency aid grants to Gaza and Syria

The grants will be channeled through the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), respectively.

Commenting on the announcement, OFID Director-General Suleiman Al-Herbish said, "OFID hopes these latest grants will mark its strong sense of solidarity with the countless number of people facing unimaginable hardship as a result of conflict and displacement."

A US$500,000 grant to the PRCS will support ongoing relief operations in the Gaza Strip, where hospitals are in a state of emergency and have been working at full capacity. The PRCS approached OFID to support its most pressing needs, namely; providing emergency medical services and secondary health care, as well as purchasing drugs and disposables. OFID’s grant will finance these operations directly.

UNHCR will also receive US$500,000 to help internally displaced Syrians and returnees by improving their access to better health, safe water and education services.