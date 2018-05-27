Saudi Arabia intercepts Abha-bound Houthi drone

"Specialists inspected the wreckage and concluded that the drone which was launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias had the features of the Iranian-made 'Ababil pilotless plane'," SPA quoted Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, as saying. The drone was intercepted on Saturday at 13:45.

Col. Al-Malki indicated that there was minimal damage caused by the drone debris and no casualties were reported.

He said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militias attempted to attack the civilian airport which is protected under International Humanitarian Law, adding that the coalition will respond to terrorist acts that threaten the safety and security of the country's citizens and residents and/or endanger its vital economic facilities.