Mekunu expected to downgrade into tropical storm, affecting parts of Saudi Arabia

The commission's predictions indicate that the tropical situation, in Oman and the Republic of Yemen is likely to change.

As the cyclone has turned into a tropical storm, it may affect parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting from the dawn on Saturday to next Tuesday.

Southern parts of the eastern desert of the Rubu al-khali (the Empty Quarter) and the Eastern parts of Najran will be affected by torrential rains that may lead to flash floods and active winds of up to 75 km/h, in addition to dusty weather.

GAMEP called on everyone to follow up new reports on the situation, which may change course in the coming days, through the daily weather reports and alerts issued by the early warning system on the official website and the means of social communication.