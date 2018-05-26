2 die from cyclone Mekunu in south Oman

A 12-year-old girl was thrown against a wall by the winds from the cyclone while at home in the city of Salalah in the coastal province Dhofar, the Royal Oman Police said on Twitter.

The second fatality took place in Salah’s district of Auqad where a man died after his car was washed away by flooding in a valley, the police said.

Three other people went missing in Dhofar due to the cyclone, the official civil defence committee reported.

The police asked people to remain indoors until official notices declare that the cyclone-related dangers are over.