UN condemns Benghazi bombing

The attack targeted a populated residential neighbourhood and left at least seven dead, including a toddler and more than 10 injured.

UNSMIL offers its condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery for those injured.

This week has seen a series of ruthless attacks in Libya. UNSMIL maintains that there is no justification whatsoever for such attacks, which may amount to war crimes, and that those who have organized and enabled this attack must be brought to justice and held to account.

The Mission stands in solidarity with the people of Libya in resisting attempts to spread fear, intimidation and hatred. The UN is committed to a Libyan-led political process that will strengthen a unified Libya and builds trust and mutual understanding through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.