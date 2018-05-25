Cyclone "Mekunu" heads for coast of Dhofar Governorate, Oman

Heavy rains will continue in the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta, accompanied by strong winds and heavy thunderstorms, with rainfall of 200 to 600 millilitres, leading to flooding in wadis, the Oman News Agency, ONA, reported on Friday.

The centre of Mekunu may arrive at the coast of Dhofar as a first-degree cyclone.

Waves on the coasts of Dhofar and Al Wusta could reach between eight and 12 metres in height, and flooding could affect low-level areas. Waves on the coast of South A'Sharqiyah Governorate will also be high, at between three and five metres.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation has called upon the public to monitor its warnings and weather forecasts.