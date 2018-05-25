Oman extends key airport closure as cyclone nears

Salalah airport was initially closed at midnight on Thursday (2000 GMT Thursday) due to the powerful storm, which had already struck neighbouring Yemen.

On Friday, Oman’s civil aviation authority said the airport shutdown had been extended for 24 more hours.

Flights in the Omani areas affected by the cyclone are being rerouted, the agency added on its Twitter feed.

On Friday, the cyclone was nearing Oman’s coastal province of Dhofar, of which Salalah is the capital city.

Authorities have evacuated areas in Dhofar and other parts near the border with war-wracked Yemen to safer shelter centres, Dubai-based broadcaster Al Arabiya reported.

This week, Mekunu struck the Yemeni island of Socotra, causing vast havoc and leaving at least 19 people missing in ship and car mishaps there, according to government officials.

The Indian Ocean island, recognized by UNESCO as a world natural heritage site, is famous for its rich biodiversity.