Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Najran

Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, said in a statement that at 12:39 am the Coalition's Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces (RSADF) detected and intercepted the missile which was launched from inside Yemeni territory in the direction of populated civilian areas in the Saudi city.

He added that the RSADF succeeded in intercepting and destroying the missile which resulted in the scattering of the missile's fragments over the residential areas without causing any injuries.

"Such an act of aggression corroborates Iran's involvement in supporting the Houthi militias with advanced weaponry in defiance of UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231 and in threatening the national security of Saudi Arabia as well as Arab and international stability," Al Maliki said, affirming that the launch of ballistic missiles against populated areas breach the International Humanitarian Law.