Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Jazan

  • Thursday 24, May 2018 in 11:51 AM
  • Colonel Turki Al Malki
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Saudi Arabia has intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias from the Yemeni Governorate of Saada, targeting the Saudi city of Jazan.
The Spokesperson of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Support of the Legitimate Yemeni Government, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said that the Coalition's air defence forces detected the missile launch from Saada towards Saudi territory, adding that the missile was deliberately targeting civilian and populated areas in Jazan. 
 
Al-Maliki said that this hostile act proves that Iran continues to support the Houthis by supplying them with "qualitative military capabilities", in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions No. 2216 and No. 2231, threating regional and international security. He reiterated that the deliberate targeting of populated urban areas is a grave violation of international and human laws.