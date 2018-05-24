Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Jazan

The Spokesperson of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Support of the Legitimate Yemeni Government, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said that the Coalition's air defence forces detected the missile launch from Saada towards Saudi territory, adding that the missile was deliberately targeting civilian and populated areas in Jazan.

Al-Maliki said that this hostile act proves that Iran continues to support the Houthis by supplying them with "qualitative military capabilities", in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions No. 2216 and No. 2231, threating regional and international security. He reiterated that the deliberate targeting of populated urban areas is a grave violation of international and human laws.