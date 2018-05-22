OIC to highlight the values of tolerance, love and mercy of Islam

The Sawt Al-Hikma’s "Rahmaniyat Ramadan" campaign is being executed through the posting of texts from noble Hadith and sayings of early scholars that highlight these aspects of worship in the form of posters and graphics images, which could be shared easily on social media outlets.

"Ramadan, the month of mercy and forgiveness, has unfortunately been exploited by Daesh and their terrorist kinds recently and turned it into an opportunity for the shedding of the blood of Muslims and others claiming that the heinous acts will bring them closer to Allah," said Bashir Ansari, Director of the Dialogue and Outreach Department of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC.

"To counter such narratives and promote the values of tolerance, love and mercy, which the month of Ramadan has embodied throughout the history of Islam, the Voice of Wisdom Centre launched its Ramadan campaign on social media under the name ‘Rahmaniyat Ramadan’ to highlight these values and remind Muslims of them," he added.

The "Rahmaniyat Ramadan" campaign is running on the Voice of Wisdom’s platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

The OIC Centre for Dialogue, Peace and Understanding is an important contribution by the OIC in the war against international terrorism and violent extremism. It works through the Internet and social media to delegitimise and deconstruct the extremist narratives propagated by terrorist and extremist forces.