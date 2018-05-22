Houthi-controlled Al-Hodeidah Port is launching platform for missiles

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Col. Al-Malki added that the "Houthi militias bear the legal responsibility for violating international law and the law of the sea in the zone."

During the regular conference of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition, Col. Al-Malki said that Al-Hodeidah Port became a point for smuggling ballistic missiles and for hostilities in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab strait, pointing out that targeting of the Turkish ship will have grave repercussions on the environment as well as the safety of ships in the zone.

Col. Al-Malki said that the security investigation into all the data that led to the explosion did not find any suspicious material load on the ship, as it carries wheat coming from Russia. According to the story of the ship's captain and its crew, there was one boat that had approached the ship within four nautical miles on the radar before disappearing, as the ship was attacked by a missile.