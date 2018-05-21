Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ballistic missile fired by Houthis over Kingdom

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the official spokesman of the Coalition Forces Command Coalition for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki as saying that the missile, which was targeting the city of Jazan, was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas.

Al-Malki added that the RSADF succeeded in intercepting and destroying the missile, resulting in the scattering of its fragments over residential areas without causing any injuries.

He further said that this hostile action by the Houthis proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting them with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance and in violation of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231.