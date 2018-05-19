Saudi Air Defense detects two Ballistic Missiles Launched toward Khamis Mushait

Col. Al-Malki reported that the two ballistic missiles were launched deliberately by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to target densely populated civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, where one missile was intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense, and the other fell down in unpopulated desert area.He continued: “No casualties were reported up to the time of this release”.

Col. Al-Malki added: “This hostile act carried out by the Iranian Houthi militia proves that the Iranian regime is still providing the terrorist Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities, in flagrant defiance of UNSCRs 2216 and 2231, with the main objective of threatening the Saudi Arabian, regional and international security.”

He concluded: “Launching ballistic missiles at densely populated civilian areas is a direct breach of the principles of the international humanitarian law.”