2018 worst year in Syria's humanitarian crisis - U.N. official

"We see in 2018 the humanitarian situation inside Syria being the worst we have seen since the war started: a very dramatic deterioration, massive displacement, disrespect of protection of civilians and people's lives still being turned upside down," Panos Moumtzis, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis, said in Beirut.

Syria is the worst place in modern history in terms of attacks on healthcare workers and facilities, accounting for 70 percent of all such attacks worldwide, he said.

U.N. data shows 89 healthcare workers died in 92 confirmed military attacks on healthcare facilities between Jan 1 and May 4, compared to 73 killed in 112 attacks in the whole of 2017, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis.

The two areas which saw the most healthcare attacks in 2018 were Eastern Ghouta and Idlib.

The number of people designated by the U.N. as living in besieged areas has fallen dramatically this year to stand at 11,100.

But 2.05 million people in need of humanitarian assistance still live in hard-to-reach areas, the U.N. said.