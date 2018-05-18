Al-Jubeir: Nobody could downgrade Saudi Arabia's positions towards the Palestinian Cause

In a press conference jointly with Arab league secretary general Dr. Ahmed Abul-Ghait following the Arab foreign ministers meeting, Al-Jubeir gave a brief account on the Saudi positions in support of Palestine in history since the days of late King Abdulaziz to the current era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, citing political, financial and diplomatic assistance to the Palestinian authority and people.

The Kingdom's support to Palestine is more than the support extended by any other country ever, he challenged.

He said the Kingdom has an Arab, Islamic and humanitarian responsibility toward Palestine and that nobody could ever throw doubts about its sincere positions in this regard.

He described whoever says something negative about the Kingdom's position towards the Palestinian cause, as ignorant about the Kingdom's history.

He cited the remarks of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the recently-concluded Dammam Al-Quds summit, lauding the support his people and country continue to receive from the Kingdom's leadership and people.

Al-Jubeir said any nonsense circulated about what some describe as Saudi Arabia's negative role towards the Palestinian cause is absolutely rejected and unacceptable as it is impossible to take place even in future.

He was surprised to hear such negative remarks which surfaced after all those firm positions and bright history of the Kingdom towards Palestine.

He recalled that the Kingdom was the initiator of the Arab peace plan in 2002 which was adopted by Beirut summit and by the Islamic summit in Makkah in 2005.

In conclusion, he summarized the Kingdom's position towards the Palestinian-Israeli occupation struggle that the Kingdom supports a peaceful solution based on the international resolutions, and the Arab peace initiative that would conduce to a Palestinian state on the 1967 parallel territories with eastern Al-Quds as capital of Palestine.

This is our unchangeable position, he stated.

For his part, Abul-Ghait said Arab group is going to the UN Security Council to request forming an investigation into the crimes committed by Israel in Gaza. He said the Arab delegation in New York will start its mission as of this evening as regards the US decision.