Al-Jubeir: Palestinian Cause is Central for KSA

  • Friday 18, May 2018 in 12:34 AM
Sharjah 24 - SPA: Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterated that the Palestinian cause is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first cause and that the Kingdom will not hesitate to support the Palestinians in restoring their legitimate rights.
He pointed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's rejection of the US administration's decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, stressing that this step represents a significant bias against the historical and permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem.
 
This came in his opening speech to the extraordinary session of the Council of Arab League at the level of Arab Foreign Ministers.
 
He added that we are meeting today due to the recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting Palestinian civilians by the occupation forces and the US embassy's moving to Jerusalem, presenting sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, who were killed by the heinous crimes of Israel, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.