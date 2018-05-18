Al-Jubeir: Palestinian Cause is Central for KSA

He pointed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's rejection of the US administration's decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, stressing that this step represents a significant bias against the historical and permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem.

This came in his opening speech to the extraordinary session of the Council of Arab League at the level of Arab Foreign Ministers.

He added that we are meeting today due to the recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting Palestinian civilians by the occupation forces and the US embassy's moving to Jerusalem, presenting sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, who were killed by the heinous crimes of Israel, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.