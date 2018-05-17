Israeli occupation launches new air raid on Hamas in Gaza

  • Thursday 17, May 2018 in 3:30 PM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Israeli occupation said Thursday it launched an overnight air raid on a Hamas facility in Gaza after gunfire from the territory targeted its soldiers and damaged a building.
"The Israeli occupation army struck targets belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, including terrorist infrastructure and weapons-making facilities," the military said in a statement. 
 
Palestinian security sources confirmed the target was a Hamas base, saying there were no immediate reports of injuries.
 
On Wednesday, Israeli occupation tanks fired at three Hamas positions after shots from Gaza were fired at Israeli occupation soldiers and bullets from a heavy machinegun hit a house in the town of Sderot.