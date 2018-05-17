Saudi Arabia Issue Joint Sanctions Against Hezbollah Senior Leadership

Specifically, designated (Hassan Nasrallah, Naim Qasim, Muhammad Yazbak, Husayn Khaliland Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyid) and others related to supporting activities of terrorist Hezbollah (Talal Hamiyah, Ali Youssef Charara, Spectrum Group, Hassan Ebrahimi, Maher Trading) pursuant to the Law of Combating the Crimes of Terrorism and it's Financing issued by a royal Decree No.(A/21) and in accordance with the United Nations resolution no. 1373 (2001), which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

This action was taken in partnership with the United States, as the co-chair of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC), as well as all other TFTC member states: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our TFTC coalition partners continue to disrupt Iran and Hezbollah’s destabilizing influence in the region by targeting their leadership, including five members of Hezbollah’s Shura Council.

Hezbollah is a global terrorist organization. Its leadership does not separate its military and political wings and we continue to reject the false distinction between Hezbollah’s so-called ‘Political Wing’ and its terrorist and militant activities. Hezbollah and its chief benefactor Iran are prolonging the human suffering in Syria, fueling the violence in Iraq and Yemen, putting the Lebanese state and the Lebanese people at risk, and destabilizing the entire region.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of all designated individuals and entities that are in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or in the possession or control of KSA persons must be blocked and reported to competent authorities. The Law of Combating the Crimes of Terrorism and it's Financing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia generally prohibit all dealings by KSA persons or within (or transiting) the Saudi Arabia that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons.