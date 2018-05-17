Bahrain designates Hezbollah’s Shura Council members as terrorists

Other individuals and entities linked with activities supporting Hezbollah who were placed on the terror list are Talal Hamiyah, Ali Youssef Charara, Spectrum Group “Al Taif”, Hassan Ebrahimi, Maher Trading and Construction, Hashem Safieddine, Adham Tabaja, Al-Inmaa Group and Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting.

This step is pursuant to the significant actions by member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre to confront the activities of Iran and Hezbollah that aim to undermine stability and security in the region.

It also imposes sanctions upon these individuals and entities that include freezing their assets in the member states and banning citizens and residents from dealing with them, on the basis of the relevant national legislation and the approval of the Cabinet during its session on May 14.

Bahrain affirmed its full commitment to fight terrorism and dry up its sources of funding through its joint cooperation with its brothers and allies, noting that the designation of all these individuals and entities comes as part of the Kingdom's continuous efforts to combat violence, extremism and terrorism, and to expand cooperation and coordination with all efforts aimed at eradicating this dangerous scourge that threatens the world's security and stability.