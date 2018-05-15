Dr. Al-Zayani called on the international community to condemn and denounce the crimes committed by Israel occupation against the Palestinian people before the eyes of the world, calling on the United Nations to exercise its legal and political responsibility to protect the Palestinian people and put an end to Israel's violations and aggressive practices against the Palestinian people, expressing his condolences to the families of the martyrs, the government and the Palestinian people, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
GCC Secretary General Condemns Israeli Aggression on Palestinian Civilians in Gaza Strip
- Tuesday 15, May 2018 in 10:30 PM