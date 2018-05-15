In a statement to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the source affirmed the necessity for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards the cessation of violence and protection of the fraternal Palestinian people, reiterating the Kingdom's firm stance towards the Palestinian Cause and support of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights in accordance with the international legitimate resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly targeting of unarmed Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces
- Tuesday 15, May 2018 in 12:20 AM