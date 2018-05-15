Al-Maliki: Coalition Joint Forces presence in Socotra Island due to joint coordination with legitimate govt.

Sharjah24 – WAM: The presence of the joint forces of the Arab Coalition on the island of Socotra is within coordination with the legitimate Yemeni government, and that the coalition welcomes the statement issued by tribes and sheikhs of Saada Governorate, totally rejecting the Iranian-backed Houthi coup, the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, announced here on Tuesday.

He praised the efforts exerted by the legitimate Yemeni government, the joint forces command, the World Health Organisation, in Yemen, to coordinate and overcome all difficulties resulting from the Houthi coup or problems in the airspace, at Sana'a airport, pointing out that the aircrafts will transport patients or those in need of health care from Sana'a to Cairo, aboard United Nations' aircrafts.

He stressed that the political solution in Yemen must come through the three references: the UN resolution No. 2216; the Gulf initiative and its mechanism of implementation as well as the outcome of the Yemeni national dialogue.

Colonel al-Maliki reviewed some of the seizures of Houthi militia weapons, which were recovered by the Yemeni National Army. He pointed out that Saada and North Amran are still firing areas for ballistic missiles that threaten internal and regional security. It is also the final zone for the arrival of smuggled weapons to the Houthi militia.