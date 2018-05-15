Al-Maliki: Coalition Joint Forces presence in Socotra Island due to joint coordination with legitimate govt.

He praised the efforts exerted by the legitimate Yemeni government, the joint forces command, the World Health Organisation, in Yemen, to coordinate and overcome all difficulties resulting from the Houthi coup or problems in the airspace, at Sana'a airport, pointing out that the aircrafts will transport patients or those in need of health care from Sana'a to Cairo, aboard United Nations' aircrafts.

He stressed that the political solution in Yemen must come through the three references: the UN resolution No. 2216; the Gulf initiative and its mechanism of implementation as well as the outcome of the Yemeni national dialogue.

Colonel al-Maliki reviewed some of the seizures of Houthi militia weapons, which were recovered by the Yemeni National Army. He pointed out that Saada and North Amran are still firing areas for ballistic missiles that threaten internal and regional security. It is also the final zone for the arrival of smuggled weapons to the Houthi militia.